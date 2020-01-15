Run-DMC Will Perform With Aerosmith At The Grammys
Run-DMC will perform with Aerosmith at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26…taking us all back to 1986!
Steven Tyler is slated to perform a medley of their hits during the ceremony, and it’s likely Run-DMC will join them for the performance of “Walk This Way.”
It hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 1986, reaching a new audience and paving the way for rap-rock albums including the Beastie Boys’ “Licensed to Ill.”
Aerosmith was one of the first acts announced to be performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Other performers confirmed include Demi Lovato, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande and a duet with couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.
The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. EST.