Rumors Stir Up As Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spend Time Together
No…Bennifer is not gonna be a thing again!
Yes, we all know that J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez broke up, but a source tells ET that Lopez and Affleck “are friends and have a cordial, good relationship.” “They obviously have a romantic history, but at this point they only have a friendship,” “They both admire each other professionally, respect one another and feel comfortable with each other.”
Another source tells ET: “Jennifer and Ben have seen each other a few times since her breakup with Alex. Jen and Ben have remained friends over the years and the two are still just that – friends.”
The rumor mill was buzzing Friday that the exes have recently spent time together after Page Six reported the actor has been spotted multiple times visiting Lopez and getting dropped off at her mansion by a while Escalade SUV that allegedly belongs to her.
If you recall, Bennifer got engaged in 2002 and split in 2004, but have stayed friendly since.
