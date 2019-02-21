Rumor: Demi Lovato Returns to Rehab

FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Emergency officials confirm they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato’s block to the hospital amid reports that the pop star suffered a drug overdose. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Rumors are beginning to circle that Demi Lovato has checked herself back into rehab after backlash following her tweet about 21 Savage.

Demi Lovato is nearly 7 months sober after a nearly fatal overdose that occurred in her Hollywood Hills home. She recently checked out of rehab a brand new woman with a brand new beau. A relationship that family and friends feared might send her back down the wrong path due to them having met in rehab.

Then, Lovato caused waves when she tweeted this out about 21 Savage during the Super Bowl.

This sparked outrage and enough bullying that Demi deleted her twitter account. However, it seems she’s been unable to escape the harassment her tweet caused and she believes she needs more help. Rumors are circling that she has checked herself back into rehab. You can read more HERE.