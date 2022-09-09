99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Royals Say Their Goodbyes To Queen Elizabeth II

September 9, 2022 8:19AM EDT
As the world mourns a figure they’ve known in an official capacity for 70 years, she was also a mother and grandmother to the Royal family.

Jenna Bush Hager was moments from interviewing Prince Charles’ wife when they suddenly canceled. Prince William and other family members rushed to arrive at Balmoral Castle to say their final goodbyes to the queen.

She was doing official appearances just days before her passing.

She also had a pretty great sense of humor!

This now means Prince Charles becomes King Charles III and William and Kate have their titles change.

