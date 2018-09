Roseanne Barr says she knows what happens to her character, Roseanne Conner.

She revealed on a YouTube show that they do exactly what everyone thought… they kill her off. When The Connors launch next month, all will be revealed. Roseanne said that choice is an insult to the fans “who loved that family in that show,” but that she has no say when it comes to the new show. “It’s done. It’s over.”

