      Weather Alert

Rootie’s Sportsbar and Grill Kentuckiana Deal on Sale this Friday -2 $25 gift cards for only $25!!

Jul 8, 2022 @ 11:29am

Rootie’s Sportsbar and Grill Kentuckiana Deal on Sale this Friday -2 $25 gift cards for only $25!!

POPULAR POSTS
Usher Did A Tiny Desk Concert And The Memes Are Great
Meet The Longest Serving Flight Attendant
Keanu Reeves Spotted Being Awesome To A Young Fan At The Airport
Taylor Swift Is In A New Movie With A Huge Cast
Adele Doubles Down On Decision To Cancel Her Vegas Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On