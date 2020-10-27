Roddy Ricch And the Weeknd Lead American Music Awards Nominations
Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd topped the 2020 American Music Awards nominations, scoring a leading 8 nods each, including for the top prize of artist of the year. Megan Thee Stallion is the most nominated female artist, with 5 nominations, including nods in the new artist and collaboration of the year categories. Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, DaBaby and Doja Cat all earned 4 nods each.
In the artist of the year category, Ricch, The Weeknd, Bieber and Swift will compete against Post Malone. Swift currently holds the record for most wins in this category with 5 as well as the record for most AMA wins of all time, 29. This year’s ceremony could mark the first solo AMA prize for former One Direction member Harry Styles, with Fine Line up for favorite pop/rock album.
The 2020 American Music Awards, voted on entirely by fans, will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, November 22nd on ABC.