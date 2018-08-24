Robin Leach Dies at The Age of 76

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 04: Television host and writer Robin Leach arrives at a memorial for Jerry Lewis at the South Point Hotel & Casino on September 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lewis died on August 20, 2017, at his home in Las Vegas at age 91. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Robin Leach, journalist and host of “Lifestyles of The Rich and Famous” has passed away at the age of 76 following a stroke.

Robin Leach is most well known for hosting “Lifestyles of The Rich and Famous” which aired from 1984 to 1995. The show focused on the lives, homes and possessions of the richest among us.

On November 21st, Leach suffered a stroke in Cabo San Lucas and has been hospitalized ever since. On Monday, he suffered a second stroke while in hospice care. He died at 1:50am in Las Vegas. His family has released the following statement.

Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow.

Here’s Robin Leach enjoying champagne, caviar and talking money with Two Chains on his show “Most Expensivest”.