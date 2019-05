Robert Pattinson is apparently close to signing on to wear “The Batman” suit in the next movie due out June 25, 2021.

While sources say it’s not yet a done deal, Pattinson is the top choice and it’s expected to close shortly. Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics pic is expected to start this summer.

Another name tossed around for the role is X-Men star Nicholas Hoult who was reportedly up for the role of Batman as well, according to Deadline.

