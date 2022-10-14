99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid Actor in ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise, Dies at 72

October 14, 2022 3:48PM EDT
Robbie Coltrane who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise has died.

He was 72. He was also known for his appearances in two James Bond movies and the British drama series, Cracker.

He most recently appeared in the HBO Max special, Return to Hogwarts 20th Anniversary special.

He died in a hospital near his home. He had been ill for the past two years.

 

