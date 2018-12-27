Robber Caught Red-Nosed on Camera

SETTING THE BAR: Don’t rob a business dressed as Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer. Better yet, let’s just not be robbers!! It might put you on the naughty list!

Burglarudolph Rudolph the Red Nosed BurglarHad a very shady schemeAnd if you saw the videoIt would want to make you scream.All of the other burglarsUsed to steal without disguiseThey weren’t like this RudolphShe’s different from the other guys.On one foggy December eveRudolph came to steal.Broke into a Hickory shop,Never expected to see a cop.Oh how the camera caught herAs she committed burglaryRudolph the Red Nosed CriminalWe need your help with her I.D.*****All kidding aside, in the early morning hours of December 18, someone actually broke into a business in the 300 block of Hickory Street and stole several items…while attempting to disguise herself as one of Santa's helpers. If you have any info about this incident or know suspect's identity, let us know so we can notify St. Nick. Please call Officer Treutler at 970-221-6555 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.Thanks for your help, Fort Collins! Posted by Fort Collins Police Services on Saturday, December 22, 2018

The woman in Colorado robbed a business and stole multiple items. At one point the mask fell off so the security footage got a glimpse of her face. Luckily the Fort Collins Police Department knew how to have some fun with it in their post.

“If you have any info about this incident or know suspect’s identity, let us know so we can notify St. Nick,” the department wrote. Looks like somebody was on the naughty list because Santa is always watching!