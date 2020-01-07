      Weather Alert

Rob Gronkowski Amazingly Butchers Lady Gaga’s ‘You and I’

Jan 7, 2020 @ 4:21pm
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski answers questions during a news conference Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Patriots are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Rob Gronkowski is making good use of his time in retirement. The former New England tight end was getting ready to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show when he decided to try his hand at some karaoke.

Gronkowski showed off his singing chops by performing Lady Gaga’s “You and I” and let’s just say he should stick to sports.

 

Gronkowski appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to surprise a female fan who was getting bullied for playing football. He also spoke about his new business ventures with Snow Teeth Whitening and Byte invisible aligners.

