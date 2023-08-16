RM Assures Fans BTS Will Be Back In 2025

Source: YouTube

BTS member RM took time out for a livestream to talk about work and life during their military service hiatus. The most important part? Giving the BTS Army the ultimate assurance that BTS will “be back for sure” in 2025. He said their solo projects are an important part of the band’s next chapter.

He noted all seven members of the band are “all doing solo stuff right now”, with some serving in South Korea’s mandatory military service, adding: “But as I’m working on my solo project, I keep thinking this way: ‘This is like a vacation.’”

He explained: “What I mean by that is that it’s a kind of vacation that we, BTS and ARMY, need to take to successfully come back as a whole. So, I believe all our solo activities are important trips for our next chapter, and they’re also trips which we must go on in order to safely come back home.” “Eventually, when we get back and reunite together in 2025… [we will] be back for sure. We’ll be joining together again. And that will be in 2025.”

