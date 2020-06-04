      Breaking News
‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Comes Out as a Proud Bisexual Woman

Jun 4, 2020 @ 7:30am

Following the split from fellow Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart has come out as a proud bisexual woman in support of the LGBTQ community and more.

cole sprouse lgbtq Lili Reinhart pride Pride month Riverdale
