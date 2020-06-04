‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Comes Out as a Proud Bisexual Woman

Following the split from fellow Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart has come out as a proud bisexual woman in support of the LGBTQ community and more.
Lili Reinhart has opened up about her sexuality while spreading awareness for the LGBTQ+ For #BlackLivesMatter protest: “I am a proud bisexual woman.” https://t.co/KJZyhDAqUv pic.twitter.com/b56SrbZcHl
— E! News (@enews) June 4, 2020
Lili Reinhart has opened up about her sexuality while spreading awareness for the LGBTQ+ For #BlackLivesMatter protest: “I am a proud bisexual woman.” https://t.co/KJZyhDAqUv pic.twitter.com/b56SrbZcHl
— E! News (@enews) June 4, 2020