BREAKING: Luke Perry hospitalized after reportedly suffering a stroke https://t.co/iRFuTlU99x pic.twitter.com/A6R758AUUA

Send your happy thoughts to Luke Perry and his family!

90210 and Riverdale star Luke Perry has suffered a massive stroke today.

RELATED CONTENT

THE JONAS BROTHERS ARE BACK AT MIDNIGHT

Here’s Taylor Swift’s Break-up Playlist

X:MEN Dark Phoenix Trailer Has Arrived With Jennifer Lawrence

Steve Carell (Michael Scott) Just Scared Jenna Fisher (Pam) for Her Birthday

The Ultimate Bob Ross Painting Party Exists

Actress Selma Blair Opens Up About Her MS Diagnosis