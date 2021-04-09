Rita Wilson and Chrissy Metz to Join ‘The Masked Singer’ As Guest Panelists
‘The Masked Singer’ is taking a note from ‘American Idol’ and ‘The Voice’ and they are bringing in other celebs as guest panelists! Introducing Rita Wilson and Chrissy Metz to ‘The Masked Singer’ season 5!
Rita will be a part of the 2-hour “Super 8” episode airing on April 21st. Chrissy Metz will be on the “Spicy 6” episode airing on May 5th for the quarter finals. BTW…if you were wondering when Nick Cannon might make his way back to the show, that was discovered this week!