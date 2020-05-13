Rise Up New York Telethon Raises $115 Million For New Yorkers
Tina Fey hosted Rise Up New York, a virtual telethon, on Monday night in an effort to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts in the Big Apple. She shed tears after announcing that more than $115 million was raised.
The hour-long event was filled with appearances from Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Jon Bon Jovi, Jimmy Fallon and dozens of other big stars.
Fey was excited to learn exactly how much the telethon — benefiting the Robin Hood organization — had raked in for the cause.
Fey said, “Okay. $115 million. We did this. You did this, we are difference makers. $115 million, what a great day for New York.”
Some of the best moments from the program:
Mariah Carey opened with a message to viewers in New York. “I know we’re strong enough to get through this,” she encouraged. “We will rise again. We can do this together.” She then performed a medley of “Through the Rain” and “Make It Happen,” with three backup singers supporting her, each socially distanced in separate videos. At the end of the performance, Mimi blew kisses to those watching from home.
Jennifer Lopez was joined by the P.S. 22 Chorus. Jenny From the Block reminded viewers that children need help during the pandemic as schools are shut down. She pointed out, “Nearly 400,000 school kids are without the resources they need to continue their education. If you want to see what bright, shining, New York kids can do, check this out.”
Sting sang his hit song “Message in a Bottle”.
Jimmy Fallon, “The Tonight Show” host borrowed from his late-night show, doing a “Thank You Notes” segment, writing messages to the deserving as the familiar soundtrack from his program played. His first, “Thank you, Brooklyn Bridge, for keeping Brooklyn and Manhattan socially distanced.”
His second: “Thank you, Andrew Cuomo, for being a sterling example of leadership in this rough time, though in all fairness, the high bar for leadership right now is not telling people to drink bleach.”
Bon Jovi launched into a haunting, slower acoustic version of “It’s My Life.”