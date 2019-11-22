RIP Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
It’s the end of an era as the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has officially been canceled.
Rumors about the end of the fashion show have been circulating throughout the year and gained even more steam when model Shanina Shaik said in July that the annual event had been canceled.
Their parent company confirmed the news. The show has also declined in ratings through the years. In 2001, in peaked with 12.4 million viewers but hit a record low of only 3.27 million last year.
MORE HERE