Ring Doorbell Cameras Are Offering Up $1 Million For Proof Of An Alien

October 9, 2023 6:32AM EDT
We’re calling this a #FeelGood because it’s a chance at a million dollars…or at the very least $500!

WAVE3 – Doorbell camera company Ring is holding a competition. The company is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their Ring devices. If you can prove it – you could win $1 million. Now because it’s a million bucks, they are having a space expert will review submissions.

But, if you can conjure up the best fake, you could win a $500 Amazon gift card! We feel like this guy could be a contender, LOL!

 

