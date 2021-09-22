      Weather Alert

Rihanna’s ‘Savage x Fenty Vol. 3’ Show Will Feature Big Names

Sep 22, 2021 @ 8:12am

Hey Rihanna Navy, Rihanna’s “Savage x Fenty Vol 3” is happening this Friday! Grab your crew and get ready for some savageness served up on a platter as Rihanna shows off her latest Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

Nas, Normani, Ricky Martin, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Erykah Badu, Troye Sivan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Jade Novah will either be featured on the catwalk or performing.  Rihanna released the teaser for the exclusive Amazon Prime special on social media with the caption,”#SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 3!! start making that guest list to ya watch party baby… Sept. 24.

Are you planning a Rihanna “Savage x Fenty” watch party?

