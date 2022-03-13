Rihanna’s Pregnancy Beauty Routine

Let’s face it, Rihanna has WAY more resources (and money) than we do. But she did recently share her pregnancy beauty routine that is within reason!
She said, “I hydrate with coconut water, and everything just has to be super high in moisture to keep my body hydrated. That’s been a big thing for me.” She also talked about her rebellious maternity style and said, “When I saw women dress during their pregnancy, I’d think that that was the only way. So I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with it. Because there’s nothing more fun than a challenge for me. Like that’s where I get creative. That’s where I’m forced to come up with new ideas and new ways to make it work.”
Which Rihanna pregnancy look has been your fav so far?