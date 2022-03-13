      Weather Alert

Rihanna’s Pregnancy Beauty Routine

Mar 13, 2022 @ 6:55pm
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Rihanna attends the Chopard Dinner in honour of her and the Rihanna X Chopard Collection during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on the Chopard Rooftop on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Let’s face it, Rihanna has WAY more resources (and money) than we do. But she did recently share her pregnancy beauty routine that is within reason!

She said, “I hydrate with coconut water, and everything just has to be super high in moisture to keep my body hydrated. That’s been a big thing for me.” She also talked about her rebellious maternity style and said, “When I saw women dress during their pregnancy, I’d think that that was the only way. So I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with it. Because there’s nothing more fun than a challenge for me. Like that’s where I get creative. That’s where I’m forced to come up with new ideas and new ways to make it work.”

Which Rihanna pregnancy look has been your fav so far?

