Rihanna’s Most Searched Song Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna poses for photos after the Super Bowl LVII Apple Music Halftime Show press conference held at the Phoenix Convention Center. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2023. Super Bowl LVII will take place Sunday Feb. 12, 2023 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Anthony Behar/PA Images via Getty Images)

What songs are on your Rihanna Super Bowl wish list?

Excitement is brewing for this year’s Super Bowl battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Just as much of the enthusiasm stems from the anticipated return of global icon Rihanna following a 7-year music hiatus. In honor of the award-winning showstopper who has belted top-of-the-charts tunes since her first record deal in 2005, internet service GetCenturyLink crunched the data to find out which Rihanna songs were fan favorites.

In Kentucky the fan favorite along with several other states, was Rihanna's most searched hit "Only Girl in the World." This song comes from her fifth album, Loud, which was released in 2010. In Indiana it was her hit "Umbrella."

Other songs heavily searched include, “Umbrella”, “Love On the Brain”, “Work”, “Needed Me”, and “We Found Love”.