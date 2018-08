Rihanna caught up with her parents last weekend in Barbados.

A picture on Rihanna’s Instagram shows her with her mom Monica and her dad Ronald.

home. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 27, 2018 at 10:42pm PDT

Rihanna captioned the picture, “Home.”

A lot of the magazines are titling this picture, “Rihanna goes make-up free.” Why must that be the sole focus of this picture?? She looks beautiful with or without make-up!