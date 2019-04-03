Rihanna Sings Her Own Songs at Karaoke and It’s a Mood

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Rihanna attends the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Rihanna was in London partying it up with a few fans who got the special chance to attend her Fenty Beauty party.

Besides making it rain with fake money and playing beer pong that singer did some karaoke.

Short clips were posted on social media showing Rihanna singing Brandy and Monica’s classic song, “The Boy Is Mine” and of course her song, “Rehab.

.@Rihanna revisits her 2008 hit “Rehab” at an event for Fenty Beauty. 💄pic.twitter.com/JiFfFHr45U — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) April 3, 2019

The fans loved it and Rihanna seemed to have a good time as well, hopefully, she’ll save her voice for the studio, we need new music RiRi!