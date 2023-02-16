99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Rihanna Shows Off Her Family In Glamorous British Vogue Spread

February 16, 2023 6:00AM EST
Share

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their 9-month-old son grace the March cover of British Vogue. In the cover story, Riri talks about expanding their family, though not addressing her just-confirmed second pregnancy.

She says parenthood has changed her relationship saying they have to be on the same page, and that it has brought them closer. She didn’t say how many kids she wanted, just quipping “whatever God wants for me I’m here for.”

More about:
A$AP Rocky
British Vogue
Cover
Rihanna
son

POPULAR POSTS

1

Domino's Grandma Gets To Retire After Taking A Spill On A Porch
2

CAL 7th Grade Boys Win State Basketball Title
3

What We Know About Rihanna's Halftime Show
4

Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Welcome Baby #4!
5

Tom Brady Retires As Gisele Seems To Shut Down Hopes Of Reconciling

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE