Rihanna Shows Off Her Family In Glamorous British Vogue Spread

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their 9-month-old son grace the March cover of British Vogue. In the cover story, Riri talks about expanding their family, though not addressing her just-confirmed second pregnancy.

She says parenthood has changed her relationship saying they have to be on the same page, and that it has brought them closer. She didn’t say how many kids she wanted, just quipping “whatever God wants for me I’m here for.”