Rihanna Shares 1st Pictures of Baby

Rihanna shared her first TikTok post on Saturday: the first-ever glimpse at her 7-month-old son with A$AP Rocky!

In the sweet clip, Rihanna’s baby can be seen playing with her phone while giggling at the screen. That same day, Rihanna also shared exclusive photos of her child with the entertainment site Hollywood Unlocked. Unfortunately, she reportedly shared these photos in order to get ahead of the paparazzi, who were planning to take the choice out of her hands. “Yesterday she FaceTimed me to tell me that paparazzi took unauthorized photos of their baby and planned to release them. So she said if anyone was going to put it out she wanted me to,” Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee tweeted Saturday.