Rihanna Revealed “Special Guest” During Halftime Performance

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

During last night’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Rihanna revealed her “special guest.”

She wore a baggy, red outfit that covered her from neck-to-toe. But it was open in the front, and she wore a skin-tight top underneath and you could definitely see a little paunch in the abdominal area. Some people thought it was because she just had a baby with A$AP Rocky nine months ago, and hasn’t quite lost the baby weight. But it turns out the REAL reason is that they’re having ANOTHER ONE. Her rep confirmed it last night. That makes Rihanna the first pregnant woman to do the Halftime Show! Here baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, was cheering her on!

Her medley covered 12 songs:

“[B-word] Better Have My Money”, “Where Have You Been?”, “Only Girl (In The World)”, “We Found Love”, “Rude Boy”, “Work”, “Wild Thoughts”, “Pour It Up”, “All of the Lights”, “Run This Town”, “Umbrella” “Diamonds”

