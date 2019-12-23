Rihanna Posts ‘R9’ Album Teaser
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Rihanna attends the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
In a top caliber troll job Rih spoke on her much anticipated R9 project. In an Instagram post on Sunday, the singer seemed to have been feeling funny, captioning a viral clip of a cute white dog furiously bopping it’s head to House of Pain’s classic Jump Around with a nice update the projects progress. The post now has over 1.7 million views and over 70,000 comments. Most were disgruntled fans…
Of course Rih-Rih said nothing of a possible release date, nor did she tease any new music. There are tons of rumors surrounding the singer and her potential projects and it’s comforting to know that Rih is staying true to her idgaf ideals. She had told a fan that the album would be coming in 2019 in the comments in December of 2018, but that whole year of possibility,is now 99.8% gone.
Her 10-track dancehall album has also not yet emerged, which was rumored to be in the works in July 2018. That year the R9 LP details would also surface and create a bit of a stir. Swedish DJ Alesso even told an interviewer that Rihanna was working on an album that will reportedly feature production from artists like Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Diplo, and Martin Garrix.
Are there 3 projects? Are they all the same tape? Is there even one close to being done yet? I mean come on babe we’re running out of time…OUR EARS NEED YOU