Rihanna On The List Of Richest Self-Made Women

Forbes rolled out its latest list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women, and No. 21 on the list is 34-year-old Rihanna. She’s the youngest on the entire tally to have a net worth of more than one billion dollars. Her $1.4 billion comes primarily from the success of her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, according to Forbes. “She also has a 30% stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which raised money at a $1 billion valuation in February 2021,” the site also mentions. RiRi is said to be Barbados’ first billionaire, and in April, was announced as the world’s richest female musician.
Other celebrities on the list of self-made women are Kylie Jenner ($600 million), Taylor Swift ($570 million), Beyoncé ($450 million), Kim Kardashian ($1.8 billion), Reese Witherspoon ($430 million), Serena Williams ($260 million), Sandra Bullock ($225 million), Madonna ($575 million), Kris Jenner ($230 million) and more.