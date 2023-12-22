Rihanna Names Her Two Favorite Songs Of 2023

Rihanna poses for photos after the Super Bowl LVII Apple Music Halftime Show press conference held at the Phoenix Convention Center. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2023. Super Bowl LVII will take place Sunday Feb. 12, 2023 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Anthony Behar/PA Images via Getty Images)

Rihanna was talking music during her FENTY x PUMA sneaker launch in Hollywood the other night. When asked what her album of the year is for 2023, Rihanna responded, “Am I an album girl? Or am I a streaming single girl?”

She then named two favorite songs of this year, Davido’s ‘Timeless’ album cut, “Unavailable” featuring Musa Keys.

Then she also named Tyler ICU and Tumelo.za’s song “Mnike.”

