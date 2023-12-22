Rihanna Names Her Two Favorite Songs Of 2023
December 22, 2023 8:52AM EST
Rihanna was talking music during her FENTY x PUMA sneaker launch in Hollywood the other night. When asked what her album of the year is for 2023, Rihanna responded, “Am I an album girl? Or am I a streaming single girl?”
She then named two favorite songs of this year, Davido’s ‘Timeless’ album cut, “Unavailable” featuring Musa Keys.
Then she also named Tyler ICU and Tumelo.za’s song “Mnike.”
What are your favorite songs of this past year?
