Rihanna Named National Hero In New Republic Of Barbados

Rihanna received a high honor from her home country of Barbados on Monday night. She was named a National Hero by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley in a ceremony marking the country’s split from the United Kingdom to become its own republic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Prime Minister told Rihanna, “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you, the designee, for national hero of Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty.” “May you continue to shine like a diamond and continue to bring honor to your nation by your words, by your actions, and to do credit wherever you shall go,” Mottley added, referring to Rihanna’s 2012 hit, “Diamonds.”
