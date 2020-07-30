Rihanna Is Talking About New Music
Rihanna is addressing fans who are pressing her about releasing music. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ri Ri says she “won’t be rushed into releasing music.”
“I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out,” she said “And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it.”
Rihanna’s last album, Anti, was her eighth studio album and was released four years ago. Rihanna revealed to ET, details about her next album saying, “It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”
Are you ready for R9? Do you think Rihanna will release her album this year or in 2021?