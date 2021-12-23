      Weather Alert

Rihanna Has A Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds’

Dec 23, 2021 @ 10:00am
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Rihanna attends the Chopard Dinner in honour of her and the Rihanna X Chopard Collection during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on the Chopard Rooftop on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Not sure who did the Rihanna wax figures at Madame Tussauds’ Museum but it’s clear they’ve never seen Rihanna.

The wax museum hasn’t been on point with a figure in a while, they botched Beyoncé and were involved in a dispute over the Michael Jackson figure.  However, the Rihanna wax figure looks nothing like the singer, the only thing Madam Tussauds got right were the tattoos.  To be fair the figure was unveiled in Berlin, Germany so yeah, there’s that.

Who do you think the Madame Tussauds’ Rihanna wax figure looks like?

