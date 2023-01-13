Rihanna Halftime Show Teaser Silences Headlines

Apple Music dropped a 30 second teaser of Rihanna silencing the headlines addressing when new music is coming and when she’ll get back on the stage.

In 2020, Entertainment Tonight asked if she’d entertain the idea of doing the Super Bowl halftime show, and she blew it off saying she had an album to finish first. Fast forward to November last year, she talked about feeling ready but nervous to take on one of the biggest stages in the world. As a new mom, only a challenge like that “would get me out the house.”

She says she wants to get it right, knowing her fans are rooting for her. The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII show is sure to be epic!