Rihanna Fans Got Punked In Sao Paulo

Mar 29, 2022 @ 8:34am

A bunch of Brazilians in São Paulo thought they were super lucky running into Rihanna at the mall this past weekend. There were selfies and hugs, and one woman even kissed her pregnant belly!  Makes sense she would be there because her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky was there to perform at Lollapalooza!

Here’s the tiny snag is this otherwise fun story….that wasn’t Rihanna. It was actually a gag from a TV show called Cidade Alerta on the major Brazilian network, “TV Record.” The actress, is presumably Priscilla Beatrice, who’s is devoted Rihanna impersonator. Her TikTok has over 2 million followers because she looks shockingly like Riri. In fact, a year ago Rihanna noticed Priscilla’s TikToks and asked where her album was LOL!

 

@priscila.beatriceoficialÉ como se fosse brasileira , veio de busão e ainda fez comprinhas na 25 de março kkk♬ This Is What You Came For (feat. Rihanna) – Calvin Harris


