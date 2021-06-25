      Weather Alert

Rihanna Covered Up Her Matching Shark Tattoo She Had With Drake

Jun 25, 2021 @ 6:55am

Rihanna has covered up the shark tattoo which singles that things could be heating up between the “Work” singer and A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna and Rocky stepped out in New York City on Wednesday evening and the singer was seen wearing a pair of strappy heels that revealed a new crown tattoo where the shark one had been.

Rihanna had the shark tattoo done in September of 2016 after a date she had gone on with Drake to the Toronto Aquarium where he gifted her a stuffed shark. Drake had the same shark tattoo on his right arm.

Fans quickly zoomed in on Rihanna’s new tattoo with one commenting on Twitter, “Rihanna covered the shark tattoo…. I know Drake somewhere out there bawling his eyes out.”

