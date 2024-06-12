99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Rihanna Clarifies “Retirement” Rumors and Wanting A Baby Girl

June 12, 2024 8:19AM EDT
At the launch for Fenty Hair, Rihanna addressed that rumor she was retiring from music saying people got “triggered” by that word. She was seen wearing an “I’m retired” shirt and made fans think there would be no music. But she tells “Entertainment Tonight” she’s ready to get back into the studio and work on finishing her 9th album.

For the past 4 years, she’s been working on Fenty Hair and yes, she hopes more babies are in her future.

