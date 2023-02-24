Rihanna, Beyoncé, And Taylor Swift In The Top 25 Richest Musicians
February 24, 2023 1:32PM EST
Rihanna poses for photos after the Super Bowl LVII Apple Music Halftime Show press conference held at the Phoenix Convention Center. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2023. Super Bowl LVII will take place Sunday Feb. 12, 2023 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Anthony Behar/PA Images via Getty Images)
Yahoo! Finance released a list of the 25 richest musicians. Rihanna is the only woman in the Top 5 with nearly $2 Billion. Peep their list here:
- Jay Z — $2 Billion
- Rihanna — $1.7 Billion
- Andrew Lloyd Webber — $1.2 Billion
- Paul McCartney — $1.2 Billion
- Sean Combs — $900 Million
- Madonna — $850 Million
- Herb Alpert — $850 Million
- Celine Dion — $800 Million
- Bono — $700 Million
- Bruce Springsteen — $650 Million
- Dolly Parton — $650 Million
- Julio Iglesias — $600 Million
- Jimmy Buffett — $600 Million
- Elton John — $550 Million
- Bob Dylan — $500 Million
- Mick Jagger — $500 Million
- Dr. Dre — $500 Million
- Beyoncé — $500 Million
- Kanye West — $500 Million
- Taylor Swift — $400 Million
- Barbra Streisand — $400 Million
- Jennifer Lopez — $400 Million
- Mariah Carey — $320 Million
- Lady Gaga — $320 Million
- Justin Bieber — $300 Million
