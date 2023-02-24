99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Rihanna, Beyoncé, And Taylor Swift In The Top 25 Richest Musicians

February 24, 2023 1:32PM EST
Rihanna poses for photos after the Super Bowl LVII Apple Music Halftime Show press conference held at the Phoenix Convention Center. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2023. Super Bowl LVII will take place Sunday Feb. 12, 2023 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Anthony Behar/PA Images via Getty Images)

Yahoo! Finance released a list of the 25 richest musicians. Rihanna is the only woman in the Top 5 with nearly $2 Billion.  Peep their list here:

  1. Jay Z — $2 Billion
  2. Rihanna — $1.7 Billion
  3. Andrew Lloyd Webber — $1.2 Billion
  4. Paul McCartney — $1.2 Billion
  5. Sean Combs — $900 Million
  6. Madonna — $850 Million
  7. Herb Alpert — $850 Million
  8. Celine Dion — $800 Million
  9. Bono — $700 Million
  10. Bruce Springsteen — $650 Million
  11. Dolly Parton — $650 Million
  12. Julio Iglesias — $600 Million
  13. Jimmy Buffett — $600 Million
  14. Elton John — $550 Million
  15. Bob Dylan — $500 Million
  16. Mick Jagger — $500 Million
  17. Dr. Dre — $500 Million
  18. Beyoncé — $500 Million
  19. Kanye West — $500 Million
  20. Taylor Swift — $400 Million
  21. Barbra Streisand — $400 Million
  22. Jennifer Lopez — $400 Million
  23. Mariah Carey — $320 Million
  24. Lady Gaga — $320 Million
  25. Justin Bieber — $300 Million
