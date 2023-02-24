Rihanna, Beyoncé, And Taylor Swift In The Top 25 Richest Musicians

Rihanna poses for photos after the Super Bowl LVII Apple Music Halftime Show press conference held at the Phoenix Convention Center. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2023. Super Bowl LVII will take place Sunday Feb. 12, 2023 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Anthony Behar/PA Images via Getty Images)

Yahoo! Finance released a list of the 25 richest musicians. Rihanna is the only woman in the Top 5 with nearly $2 Billion. Peep their list here: Jay Z — $2 Billion Rihanna — $1.7 Billion Andrew Lloyd Webber — $1.2 Billion Paul McCartney — $1.2 Billion Sean Combs — $900 Million Madonna — $850 Million Herb Alpert — $850 Million Celine Dion — $800 Million Bono — $700 Million Bruce Springsteen — $650 Million Dolly Parton — $650 Million Julio Iglesias — $600 Million Jimmy Buffett — $600 Million Elton John — $550 Million Bob Dylan — $500 Million Mick Jagger — $500 Million Dr. Dre — $500 Million Beyoncé — $500 Million Kanye West — $500 Million Taylor Swift — $400 Million Barbra Streisand — $400 Million Jennifer Lopez — $400 Million Mariah Carey — $320 Million Lady Gaga — $320 Million Justin Bieber — $300 Million

More about: