Rihanna Becomes First Woman With 10 Songs Over a Billion Streams

Rihanna is celebrating a milestone, and noting she did it without promoting a thing! Rihanna is the first woman to have 10 songs with over 1 billion Spotify streams. She marked the feat on Instagram pointing out she hasn’t put out any new music lately.

She recently stepped down as CEO of her Savage X Fenty brand. She’s held that title since founding the brand in 2018. She will stay in a leadership role as Executive Chair.