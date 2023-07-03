99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Rihanna Becomes First Woman With 10 Songs Over a Billion Streams

July 3, 2023 11:58AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Rihanna is celebrating a milestone, and noting she did it without promoting a thing! Rihanna is the first woman to have 10 songs with over 1 billion Spotify streams. She marked the feat on Instagram pointing out she hasn’t put out any new music lately.

She recently stepped down as CEO of her Savage X Fenty brand. She’s held that title since founding the brand in 2018. She will stay in a leadership role as Executive Chair.

