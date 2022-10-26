Rihanna Announces First New Song In 6 Years And It Has A Very Special Meaning

Earlier today (Wednesday), Rihanna dropped a teaser for her first new song in six-year, ‘Lift Me Up’ which will be part of the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack. The track “is written as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman,” according to a press release.

The entire song is set to be released on Friday, October 28, and the complete ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack will be released on November 4. We can’t wait!

