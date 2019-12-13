Rih-Rih Film Coming To Amazon Prime!
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Rihanna attends the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Following up the Savage x Fenty fashion show, Amazon Prime has paid $25 million to secure the rights to another Rihanna featured film according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film has reportedly been in the works for several years, and is being helmed by Peter Berg, who directed Rihanna in the 2012 film Battleship.
“We’ve got about a thousand hours of footage,” Berg revealed in an interview with THR. “That was a fun change of pace … to go travel with Rihanna around Europe, and Rihanna is surrounded by girls. We were in Nice [France]. She was going to do a concert on Bastille Day. And that truck driver who killed all those people plowed through them right in front of our hotel. So even in me trying to do something light, I had a very, very front-row seat to something that horrific.”
The untitled doc, which Berg began working on years ago, has been called an unfiltered look into Rihanna’s life, providing a glimpse into the evolution of one of the world’s most well-known pop artists. With unparalleled access into the singer’s life and more than 1,200 hours of footage, the doc offers private insights into Rihanna’s personality, sense of humor, work ethic, family and love.