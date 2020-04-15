      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Ricky Gervais Has More Harsh Words For Celebs Complaining About Isolating In Their Mansions

Apr 15, 2020 @ 8:22am

Ricky Gervais famously roasted Hollywood while hosting the Golden Globes this year, and now he’s slamming those celebrities who are complaining about being stuck in mansions during the coronavirus outbreak.

He pointed out nurses are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining: “Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly.”

Gervais added,  “But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.”

 

PREACH RICKY!

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
celebrities complaining mansions nurses quarantine Ricky Gervais
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE