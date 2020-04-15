Ricky Gervais Has More Harsh Words For Celebs Complaining About Isolating In Their Mansions
Ricky Gervais famously roasted Hollywood while hosting the Golden Globes this year, and now he’s slamming those celebrities who are complaining about being stuck in mansions during the coronavirus outbreak.
He pointed out nurses are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining: “Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly.”
Gervais added, “But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.”
PREACH RICKY!
