Ricky Gervais DESTROYED Hollywood During His Golden Globes Monologue
Wowy wow wow! We can only assume Ricky Gervais gave NBC execs a different version of his monologue because it’s hard to imagine they would ever approve ANY of the scathing jokes he tossed out at the Golden Globes!
He made it clear it was his fifth and last time he’d host, so NOBODY was safe from ridicule and the audience didn’t know whether to laugh or not. He skewered ‘woke’ Hollywood, made jokes about Jeffrey Epstien, Harvey Weinstein and Prince Andrew, and tackled topics such as MeToo and ISIS that left his A-list audience wincing! The faces celebs made created a million memes instantaneously!
‘You say you’re woke but the companies you work for in China — unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?’
And the most blunt part was setting rules for acceptance speeches when he told those receiving awards to avoid making political speeches because ‘you’re in no position to the public about anything’ before adding: ‘If you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f*** off.’
