Rick Rolling To A Record

Jul 30, 2021 @ 5:42am

No we aren’t “Rick-rolling” you! Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” has reached over one billion views on YouTube.  This is a huge accomplishment and when Rick learned of the news, he said, quote, “That is mind-blowing.  The world is a wonderful and beautiful place, and I am very lucky.”

You think being “Rick-rolled” had anything to do with it?

Haha!

