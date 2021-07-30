Rick Rolling To A Record

No we aren’t “Rick-rolling” you! Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” has reached over one billion views on YouTube. This is a huge accomplishment and when Rick learned of the news, he said, quote, “That is mind-blowing. The world is a wonderful and beautiful place, and I am very lucky.”
1 BILLION views for Never Gonna Give You Up on @YouTube ! Amazing, crazy, wonderful!
Rick ♥️https://t.co/mzyLznTr4R #NGGYU #NGGYU1Billion pic.twitter.com/p5xnn0OZcZ
— Rick Astley (@rickastley) July 28, 2021
You think being “Rick-rolled” had anything to do with it?
Haha!