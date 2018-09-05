Rick Pitino’s Book Is Out…And His Coaching Career Is ‘Possibly Finished’

Rick Pitino’s book came out and in it, he fires back at the FBI and the Louisville Board of Trustees, but also admits that after the scandal his “coaching career is possibly finished.”

The book is called “Pitino: My Story,” co-written with Seth Kaufman. It’s a memoir of his 40-year coaching career, but focused much of the book on three key aspects of the past few years: the 2015 sex scandal, the 2017 FBI investigation into shoe company influence in college basketball, and his firing from U of L.

So does he accept any blame about what happened? Sort of. He takes responsibility for hiring former staffer Andre McGee and assistant Jordan Fair, saying “that the buck stops with me.” But he also tosses blame at the Southern District of New York, the FBI investigators and U of L’s Board of Trustees. He still says he knew nothing about the stripper parties McGee arranged. He also denies ever being a part of illegal recruiting schemes with Adidas or anyone else, and blames state government for a witch hunt.

