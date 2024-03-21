99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Richard Simmons Shares He Had Skin Cancer

March 21, 2024 8:31AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Richard Simmons is sharing he was successfully treated for skin cancer. He noticed a bump under his eye years ago that turned out to be basal cell carcinoma. After treatment involving burning off the cancer cells which took care of it for good.

He assured fans that he was not dying, and clarified that the skin cancer scare happened a long time ago.

More about:
Richard Simmons
skin cancer

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama
2

Trimble County Promposal Goes Viral
3

*NSYNC Performs Several Songs Together On Stage
4

Olivia Munn Shares Her Battle With Breast Cancer
5

Bruno Mars Owes $50 Million In Gambling Debts To MGM In Vegas

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE