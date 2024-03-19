99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Richard Simmons Clarifies Post That Made Fans Worry About His Health

March 19, 2024 8:42AM EDT
Richard Simmons was trying to be inspirational, but it landed wrong. Now his spokesperson is clarifying that he is “not dying” after a Facebook post caused concern about his health.

 

The post said “I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.” Sooooo you can see how maybe people jumped to conclusions! Simmons later apologized for the confusion, again emphasizing the importance of embracing each day and enjoying life fully. He shared advice on healthy living, including having a nutritious breakfast, being active daily, and maintaining relationships.

