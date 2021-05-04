      Weather Alert

Rich Eisen Runs 40-Yard Dash In A Suit To Raise $1.7 Million For St. Jude Hospital

May 4, 2021 @ 8:31am

Rich Eisen running the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine has become a yearly tradition that is so much more than just seeing a grown man in a suit sprinting down a football field as it is now a huge fundraiser for St. Jude Hospital.

This year there wasn’t a combine so during this past weekend’s draft coverage, Eisen showed how he and some NFL greats recently went to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and got it done. And in the process they raised over $1.7 million for St. Jude. (His run is at the 5:51 mark).

 

