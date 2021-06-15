Reynolds Wrap Offering $10,000 To Work On Your Grilling Skills

If you are a barbecue novice, but have the ambition to get better at the grill, Reynolds has a great gig for you! The company is offering $10,000 to a grilling beginner to test out their products!
Reynolds Wrap will pay one lucky person $10,000 and teach them to grill just in time for the summer. https://t.co/lWhxr6Jlcg
— FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 10, 2021
Reynolds will give the $10 grand to the up and coming griller and supply plenty of Reynold’s Wrap to help out in the process. The winner will have to be willing to show off their progress to the world and will receive a grilling lesson from master barbecuer Steven Raichlen.