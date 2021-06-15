      Weather Alert

Reynolds Wrap Offering $10,000 To Work On Your Grilling Skills

Jun 15, 2021 @ 7:00am

If you are a barbecue novice, but have the ambition to get better at the grill, Reynolds has a great gig for you! The company is offering $10,000 to a grilling beginner to test out their products!

Reynolds will give the $10 grand to the up and coming griller and supply plenty of Reynold’s Wrap to help out in the process. The winner will have to be willing to show off their progress to the world and will receive a grilling lesson from master barbecuer Steven Raichlen.

TAGS
10k grill grilling master reynolds wrap summer
POPULAR POSTS
Louisville Pastry Chef Jaclyn Joseph Won Food Network's 'Best Baker In America'
Ballard High School Senior Hits Home Run On The Day Of Her Mother's Funeral
cicadas on leaves
Help Find Tod The Cicada
Missed Connections: Scooter Boy and Avocados
Ryan Reynolds Has A Special Father's Day Cocktail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On