‘Reunited Apart: The Karate Kid’ Is Coming Monday

Dec 19, 2020 @ 7:32am

In 2020, we are certainly thankful for Josh Gad arranging all these ‘Reunite Apart’ episodes so our nostalgia joy can run wild! Next up, ‘The Karate Kid’!

 

